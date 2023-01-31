Iran threatens Pakistan with $18bn penalty for delay in pipeline project

ISLAMABAD – Iranian authorities warned Pakistan of an $18 billion penalty if Islamabad fails to complete the multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project despite US sanctions.
A report by The News quoting an official of the Ministry of Energy claimed that Tehran gave a deadline of February-March 2024 to Pakistan to construct a portion of the Iran-Pakistan gas line project in its territory, or face a hefty penalty.
It was reported that Iranian officials conveyed this to the visiting Pakistani delegation earlier this month, calling on Pakistani authorities to complete the gas pipeline agreement in a year's time. Iran has already completed its part from the gas field to the Pakistan border.
The neighbouring countries inked the pact back in 2009 under the PPP government. According to the agreement, Islamabad was supposed to build around 800 kilometres long pipeline but the project continued to be delayed for 13 years.
Over the years, Pakistani authorities have informed Tehran that it cannot continue with the project in wake of sanctions by the US.
As per the agreement, Iran could not move to any international court in case of delay till 2024. In 2019, Iran warned to move an arbitration to invoke the penalty clause.
Pakistan maintained commitment to execute the project but only if international sanctions on Tehran are lifted.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/gold-continues-to-shine-hits-all-time-high-of-rs210-500-in-pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
