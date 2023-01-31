Search

Kailash Kher comes under attack while singing Atif Aslam song in Karnataka

Web Desk 11:42 PM | 31 Jan, 2023
Source: Instagram

Over the years, Kailash Kher has captivated the audience with his soulful voice, both in films and independent pieces that have received a lot of love from fans who follow him closely.

However, a recent incident at the Hampi Festival saw two fans crossing the boundaries of decency and throwing a water bottle at the singer during a live performance.

In a disturbing incident, Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher was attacked during a live performance at the Hampi Utsav festival in Karnataka. The festival, taking place at the World Heritage site Hampi, features several artists and began on January 27.

While performing "Tu Jaane Na" from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, two men from the audience threw a water bottle at Kher after demanding he sings Kannada songs. The incident was captured on video and is blowing up on the internet like wildfire. The Karnataka police have arrested the two attackers, but details about their identity are yet to be released.

In the viral video, we can see that Kher's performance was interrupted when a bottle was thrown at him, but it narrowly missed and landed on the stage behind him. Undeterred, he continued singing without interruption. An official quickly removed the partially filled bottle from the stage.

The three-day Hampi Utsav, which began last Friday, is an annual festival organised by the Karnataka government to commemorate the heritage of the former Vijayanagara Empire.

#Metoo: Kailash Kher questions the legitimacy of the accusations against him

