Kailash Kher comes under attack while singing Atif Aslam song in Karnataka

Over the years, Kailash Kher has captivated the audience with his soulful voice, both in films and independent pieces that have received a lot of love from fans who follow him closely.

However, a recent incident at the Hampi Festival saw two fans crossing the boundaries of decency and throwing a water bottle at the singer during a live performance.

In a disturbing incident, Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher was attacked during a live performance at the Hampi Utsav festival in Karnataka. The festival, taking place at the World Heritage site Hampi, features several artists and began on January 27.

While performing "Tu Jaane Na" from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, two men from the audience threw a water bottle at Kher after demanding he sings Kannada songs. The incident was captured on video and is blowing up on the internet like wildfire. The Karnataka police have arrested the two attackers, but details about their identity are yet to be released.

Noted singer #KailashKher was attacked on Sunday evening at the Hampi Utsav in Karnataka. He was performing ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani's Tu Jaane Na’ song when two men attacked him with bottles. As per reports, the miscreants demanded the singer to sing and talk in Kannada. pic.twitter.com/XuDFZKGkCn — truth. (@thetruthin) January 30, 2023

In the viral video, we can see that Kher's performance was interrupted when a bottle was thrown at him, but it narrowly missed and landed on the stage behind him. Undeterred, he continued singing without interruption. An official quickly removed the partially filled bottle from the stage.

The three-day Hampi Utsav, which began last Friday, is an annual festival organised by the Karnataka government to commemorate the heritage of the former Vijayanagara Empire.