Kailash Kher comes under attack while singing Atif Aslam song in Karnataka

Over the years, Kailash Kher has captivated the audience with his soulful voice, both in films and independent pieces that have received a lot of love from fans who follow him closely.
However, a recent incident at the Hampi Festival saw two fans crossing the boundaries of decency and throwing a water bottle at the singer during a live performance.
In a disturbing incident, Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher was attacked during a live performance at the Hampi Utsav festival in Karnataka. The festival, taking place at the World Heritage site Hampi, features several artists and began on January 27.
While performing "Tu Jaane Na" from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, two men from the audience threw a water bottle at Kher after demanding he sings Kannada songs. The incident was captured on video and is blowing up on the internet like wildfire. The Karnataka police have arrested the two attackers, but details about their identity are yet to be released.
Noted singer #KailashKher was attacked on Sunday evening at the Hampi Utsav in Karnataka. He was performing ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani's Tu Jaane Na’ song when two men attacked him with bottles.
As per reports, the miscreants demanded the singer to sing and talk in Kannada. pic.twitter.com/XuDFZKGkCn— truth. (@thetruthin) January 30, 2023
In the viral video, we can see that Kher's performance was interrupted when a bottle was thrown at him, but it narrowly missed and landed on the stage behind him. Undeterred, he continued singing without interruption. An official quickly removed the partially filled bottle from the stage.
The three-day Hampi Utsav, which began last Friday, is an annual festival organised by the Karnataka government to commemorate the heritage of the former Vijayanagara Empire.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/gold-continues-to-shine-hits-all-time-high-of-rs210-500-in-pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.