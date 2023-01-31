Rabia Butt flaunts ethereal beauty in Instagram video

Lollywood's model-turned-actress Rabia Butt is one of the most sought-after faces in the modeling industry. With multiple accolades to her name, the 33-year-old star has come a long way. Having gained millions of fans from her modeling and acting stints, the Hijrat actress is sure to make headlines anytime she posts scintillating pictures on social media platforms.
Looking no less than a vision to behold in designer Zonia Anwar's embroidered zinc ensemble, the Aangan star stunned in the majestic silhouette, the rich texture of the bridal cocktail lehenga with intricately embellished anarkalis in handy outlines having utilization of trial cut lines, and complementing colors.
The ensemble's immaculate craftsmanship and exquisite effortlessness worn by the gorgeous diva - Rabia Butt - made it to the top of the priority list for brides' pragmatic wedding wear.
Social media users are in awe of the Soteli Maamta actress as they flooded the comment section under her post.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)
On the work front, Butt was recently seen in Yeh Dil Mera, Soteli Maamta, and Pehli Si Muhabbat.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of gold soared to an all-time high of Rs210,500 on Monday as experts believe the rally has further to go in the coming days.
The price of gold surpassed the Rs200,000 mark per told for the first time in history amid local currency depreciation as the economic crisis worsened.
According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24 carats of gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 to reach Rs210,500 while the price of 10 grams settled at Rs180,470 after a surge of Rs1,285.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued its losing streak against the US dollar, it plummeted to Rs262.60 against the dollar in the interbank market today on Monday, sliding around Rs7 on the first day of the week.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/rupee-continues-losing-streak-against-us-dollar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.