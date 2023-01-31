Search

Rabia Butt flaunts ethereal beauty in Instagram video

Noor Fatima 12:53 AM | 31 Jan, 2023
Source: Rabia Butt (Instagram)

Lollywood's model-turned-actress Rabia Butt is one of the most sought-after faces in the modeling industry. With multiple accolades to her name, the 33-year-old star has come a long way. Having gained millions of fans from her modeling and acting stints, the Hijrat actress is sure to make headlines anytime she posts scintillating pictures on social media platforms. 

Looking no less than a vision to behold in designer Zonia Anwar's embroidered zinc ensemble, the Aangan star stunned in the majestic silhouette, the rich texture of the bridal cocktail lehenga with intricately embellished anarkalis in handy outlines having utilization of trial cut lines, and complementing colors. 

The ensemble's immaculate craftsmanship and exquisite effortlessness worn by the gorgeous diva - Rabia Butt - made it to the top of the priority list for brides' pragmatic wedding wear.

Social media users are in awe of the Soteli Maamta actress as they flooded the comment section under her post.

On the work front, Butt was recently seen in Yeh Dil Mera, Soteli Maamta, and Pehli Si Muhabbat.

Rabia Butt reveals why she has not tied the knot yet 

