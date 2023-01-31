Senior anchorperson Daily Pakistan Yasir Shami's mother dies

LAHORE - Nasreen Bibi, mother of Daily Pakistan's senior anchorperson Yasir Shami, passed away on Tuesday morning. She was 60.

Bibi had been battling a serious illness for the last two years, confirmed her close relative.

The deceased is survived by three daughters and two sons. Her funeral prayers will be held on Tuesday (today) after Namaz-i-Isha (7:30pm) at Green Town Park Block No 3 Sector D-2.

Condolences have poured in from politicians, the showbiz industry and fellow journalists.

Editor-in-chief Daily Pakistan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Edior, Umer Mujeeb Shami and Executive Editor, Usman Mujeeb Shami expressed their grief over the sad demise of the mother of a senior anchorperson.

Mujeeb Shami, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.