Search

Lifestyle

Shahid Kapoor appears on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show

Noor Fatima 12:20 AM | 31 Jan, 2023
Shahid Kapoor appears on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

B-Town's up-and-coming actress Shehnaaz Gill is the center of attention whether it's for her effervescent personality or successful shows. The Honsla Rakh star who rose to prominence from her stints in Bigg Boss 13, is a promising actress also running her new chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz, which streams on her YouTube channel.

With numerous celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and Rakul Preet Singh promoting their latest offerings on Gill's platform, the Sat Shri Akaal England star recently invited Bollywood's handsome hunk, Shahid Kapoor to grace her show. The multi-talented diva shared glimpses of the upcoming episode on Instagram.

For starters, the Kabir Singh actor will be promoting his upcoming web series titled Farzi.

Draped in a pastel blue ethnic co-ord set, the Kala Shah Kala diva looked ethereal as she flashed her million-dollar smile. Kapoor, on the other hand, kept it casual with a tie-dyed hoodie and denim jeans.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor shared a funny promotional video of Farzi. The web series features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora. Directed by Raj and DK, the show will be released on February 10, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Bloody Daddy, and Farzi.

Gill, on the other hand, will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Watch – Shehnaaz Gill recalls a humorous story from her childhood

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill all set to play lead role in Nikkhil Advani's next film

10:24 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend teases new series of hit Netflix show ‘I Am Georgina’

04:56 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill delights fans with glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations

12:47 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill shares teaser of her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

07:04 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Watch – Shehnaaz Gill and Rakul Preet Singh grooving together

10:32 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Shahid Afridi joins public figures to condemn Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden

10:33 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Miss Trans Pakistan Shyraa Roy makes her debut as producer with ...

01:49 AM | 31 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th January 2023

07:44 AM | 30 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 270 272.5
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.53 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.75
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.52

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of gold soared to an all-time high of Rs210,500 on Monday as experts believe the rally has further to go in the coming days.

The price of gold surpassed the Rs200,000 mark per told for the first time in history amid local currency depreciation as the economic crisis worsened.

According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24 carats of gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 to reach Rs210,500 while the price of 10 grams settled at Rs180,470 after a surge of Rs1,285.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued its losing streak against the US dollar, it plummeted to Rs262.60 against the dollar in the interbank market today on Monday, sliding around Rs7 on the first day of the week.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/rupee-continues-losing-streak-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: