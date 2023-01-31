Shahid Kapoor appears on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show

B-Town's up-and-coming actress Shehnaaz Gill is the center of attention whether it's for her effervescent personality or successful shows. The Honsla Rakh star who rose to prominence from her stints in Bigg Boss 13, is a promising actress also running her new chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz, which streams on her YouTube channel.

With numerous celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and Rakul Preet Singh promoting their latest offerings on Gill's platform, the Sat Shri Akaal England star recently invited Bollywood's handsome hunk, Shahid Kapoor to grace her show. The multi-talented diva shared glimpses of the upcoming episode on Instagram.

For starters, the Kabir Singh actor will be promoting his upcoming web series titled Farzi.

Draped in a pastel blue ethnic co-ord set, the Kala Shah Kala diva looked ethereal as she flashed her million-dollar smile. Kapoor, on the other hand, kept it casual with a tie-dyed hoodie and denim jeans.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor shared a funny promotional video of Farzi. The web series features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora. Directed by Raj and DK, the show will be released on February 10, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Bloody Daddy, and Farzi.

Gill, on the other hand, will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.