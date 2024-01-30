Search

Pakistan beat Ireland in ICC Under-19 World Cup

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 30 Jan, 2024
Pakistan Under19 Cricket Team
Source: PCB

POTCHEFSTROOM -- Pakistan beat Ireland by 3 wickets at the Super Six stage of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. Pakistani bowlers bowled well and the entire Ireland team was bowled out in 49th over for 181 runs.

From the Ireland side, Jordan Neill scored 53 runs and Harry Dyer 31 runs. As for the Green Shirts, Ubaid Shah got three wickets while Amir Hassan, Ali Raza and Ahmad Hassan got two wickets each.

Chasing the 182-run target, Pakistan scored the required number of runs in 44th the over at the loss of seven wickets. From the Pakistani batting side, Saad Baig and Haroon Arshad scored 25 runs each. Azan Awais scored 21 runs, Shahzaib Khan 11 and Ali Asfand 9.

Web Desk

04:18 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Gold prices maintain gaining streak in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4  281.75 
Euro EUR 302  305 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  360 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 182 183.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39 39.4
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 90.39 915.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.17 59.77
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 323.63 326.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

08:22 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 30th January 2024

