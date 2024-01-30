Pakistan beat Ireland in ICC Under-19 World Cup

POTCHEFSTROOM -- Pakistan beat Ireland by 3 wickets at the Super Six stage of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. Pakistani bowlers bowled well and the entire Ireland team was bowled out in 49th over for 181 runs.
From the Ireland side, Jordan Neill scored 53 runs and Harry Dyer 31 runs. As for the Green Shirts, Ubaid Shah got three wickets while Amir Hassan, Ali Raza and Ahmad Hassan got two wickets each.
Chasing the 182-run target, Pakistan scored the required number of runs in 44th the over at the loss of seven wickets. From the Pakistani batting side, Saad Baig and Haroon Arshad scored 25 runs each. Azan Awais scored 21 runs, Shahzaib Khan 11 and Ali Asfand 9.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
