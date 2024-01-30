Pakistan beat Ireland in ICC Under-19 World Cup

POTCHEFSTROOM -- Pakistan beat Ireland by 3 wickets at the Super Six stage of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. Pakistani bowlers bowled well and the entire Ireland team was bowled out in 49th over for 181 runs.

From the Ireland side, Jordan Neill scored 53 runs and Harry Dyer 31 runs. As for the Green Shirts, Ubaid Shah got three wickets while Amir Hassan, Ali Raza and Ahmad Hassan got two wickets each.

Chasing the 182-run target, Pakistan scored the required number of runs in 44th the over at the loss of seven wickets. From the Pakistani batting side, Saad Baig and Haroon Arshad scored 25 runs each. Azan Awais scored 21 runs, Shahzaib Khan 11 and Ali Asfand 9.