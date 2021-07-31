Justice Isa shifted to hospital after health deteriorates due to Covid infection

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago, has been shifted to hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

The decision to hospitalise Justice Isa was taken by doctors after his checkup at home where he has been quarantining since contracting the infection.

Reports said that Justice Qazi Faiz Issa is suffering from persistent cough and fever.

Earlier this month, Justice Isa and his wife Sarina Isa contracted the virus, according to a press release by the top court.