PAKvWI – Pakistan take on Windies in 2nd T20I today

PROVIDENCE – Pakistan, and hosts West Indies are set to lock horns in the second match of the T20I series in Providence today after the first game washed out in wake of rain.

Both sides are set for the final three matches at the Providence Stadium as it will be another restart to what is the final dress rehearsal for the Men in Maroon as one unit before they defend their World T20 title in the UAE and Oman.

Reports cited that hosts are forced to make a change to the playing XI as top-order batsman Lendl Simmons had to retire hurt after taking a dangerous blow to the back of his neck in the first fixture against green shirts.

However, the visitors are not expected to make any changes to their line-up as Hasan Ali and company are in form to hit their straps once again.

With the series now virtually a three-match contest, a win for either side in today’s game will give the team the upper hand, with the West Indies hoping they can turn around their fortunes against Pakistan.

PAKvWI – First T20I between Pakistan, West ... 09:45 PM | 28 Jul, 2021 BARBADOS – The first play of the four-match T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies was cancelled due to ...

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Azam Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Sohaib Maqsood, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrel, Fidel Edwards, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.