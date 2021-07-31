PAKvWI – Rain interrupts Pakistan-Windies 2nd T20I
PROVIDENCE – Rain interrupted the second T20I match between Pakistan and West Indies n Providence on Saturday after the first game washed out in wake of rain.
Toss news from Guyana 📰— ICC (@ICC) July 31, 2021
West Indies have chosen to field in the second T20I.#WIvPAK | https://t.co/hYOAP45qQe pic.twitter.com/ALGWnbtcNN
Both sides are set for the final three matches at the Providence Stadium as it will be another restart to what is the final dress rehearsal for the Men in Maroon as one unit before they defend their World T20 title in the UAE and Oman.
Reports cited that hosts are forced to make a change to the playing XI as top-order batsman Lendl Simmons had to retire hurt after taking a dangerous blow to the back of his neck in the first fixture against green shirts.
However, the visitors are not expected to make any changes to their line-up as Hasan Ali and company are in form to hit their straps once again.
Game Day!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 31, 2021
🌴 vs 🇵🇰
🏏 2nd #WIvPAK T20I
🏟 Providence Stadium, Guyana
⌚ 8:00 pm PKT
#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/0g9U7UblcZ
With the series now virtually a three-match contest, a win for either side in today’s game will give the team the upper hand, with the West Indies hoping they can turn around their fortunes against Pakistan.
PAKvWI – First T20I between Pakistan, West ... 09:45 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
BARBADOS – The first play of the four-match T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies was cancelled due to ...
Squads:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Azam Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Sohaib Maqsood, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali
West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrel, Fidel Edwards, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
