Ayesha Omar gives fans a peep at sets of TV series Selahaddin Eyyubi in Turkey

Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar gave us a peep at the sets of the drama series Selahaddin Eyyubi in Istanbul this week, especially a much-awaited first look at the magnificent city of Damascus!

Introducing the viewers to the sets, Ayesha started with entrance to the Damascus City, which has been set up on 200 acres on the outskirts of Istanbul.

She said the city has been constructed on 50 acres so far and shooting is being started in this area. “Oh my God, this is so cool,” said Ayesha who was left in awe by the beauty and perfection with which the work has been done.

TV series Selahaddin Eyyubi is a joint venture between Pakistani and Turkish filmmakers. It will be based on the incredible life of medieval Muslim ruler Selahaddin Eyyubi.

Filmmakers from Pakistan and Turkey met the then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan last year to discuss the period drama.

“The series on the life of Selahaddin Eyyubi will make the youth more aware of his historic role,” Khan said later last year. “It is high time to make dramas and films based on historical narrative rather than opting for routine topics,” he added.

Eyyubi was born in Tikrit, Iraq, in 1138. A twelfth century warrior-turned-Sultan, he founded the Ayyubid dynasty. By the time of his death in 1193, his dominion stretched from Egypt and Jordan, through to Palestine and Syria, and eastern Turkey.

