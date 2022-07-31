Ayesha Omar’s new video in bold outfit goes viral
Lollywood star Ayesha Omar is always dressed to perfection and has mastered the art to brush away her admirer's midweek blues away with a stunning set of pictures.
The Bulblay star is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks, and fashionable wardrobe choices.
This time around, the actress took to Instagram and shared a new video in bold outfit. The video is making rounds on the internet platforms.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgovtqIjSWX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.
