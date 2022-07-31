PAKvIND: India target early Pakistan wickets in clash at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM – Women in Green are three wickets down against arch-rival India in the women's cricket event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Indian player Sneh Rana got two scalps of Muneeba and Maroof who stitched a stand but were sent back to the pavilion in one over. Previously, Iram Javed was outclassed by Meghna in her first over for three-ball duck.

Team Green opt to bat first against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham while the game was reduced to 18 overs a amid the downpour.

The toss for the anticipated clash between women’s cricket teams of Pakistan and India had been delayed due to rain in Birmingham.

Today’s game is said to be a must-win game for both squads since they lost their opening match. India was outclassed by Australia, meanwhile, Pakistan went down against Barbados.

Earlier today, Pakistani all-rounder Nida Dar was ruled out of today’s match against India due to a concussion.

Squads

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicket-keeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicket-keeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

India: Shafali, Mandhana, S Meghana, Harmanpreet, Rodrigues, Yastika, Deepti, Radha, Rana, Meghna, Renuka

Schedule of Pakistan matches

vs Barbados – 29 July, Birmingham

vs India – 31 July, Birmingham

vs Australia – 3 August, Birmingham

Semi-finals – 6 August, Birmingham

Third position playoff and final – 7 August, Birmingham