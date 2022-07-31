Why is Pakistan's national anthem being re-recorded and who is going to sing it?

As the nation prepares to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, an all-inclusive and gender-balanced cast hailing from all over the country is going to sing the national anthem of Pakistan.

“Formed in July 2021 and mandated by the present Government, the Steering Committee has endeavored to bring to Pakistan a re-recording of the original National Anthem that reflects updated inclusivity in sound, voice, and spirit, while ensuring the sanctity of the original words and composition,” reads an Instagram post by The National Anthem of Pakistan, official account for the re-recording of the National Anthem of Pakistan.

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, the steering committee has vowed to enlist vocalists from diverse regional, cultural and ethnic backgrounds from all faiths and music genres.

“It is intended that the re-recording in 2022 becomes an occasion to bring together the rich diversity of the nation to express the unique national identity and solidarity of the people of Pakistan,” the post reads.

Originally composed by Ahmed G. Chagla and written by Abdul Hafeez Jalandhari, the first official anthem was recorded in 1954, with limited voices and facilities available at the time. The upcoming project includes artists and voices from all and every region of Pakistan, including every community and gender to showcase the love and patriotism Pakistanis possess.

The voices include Balochi hip-hop artist Abid Brohi, Punjabi folk singer Arif Lohar, Sindhi singer Taj Mastani, Sehar Gul Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sidra Kanwal from Gilgit Baltistan, Fakhir Mehmood from Karachi, seasoned singer Fariha Pervez, prominent singer Bilal Saeed, RJ Jia Nauman from Islamabad, Zohaib Zaman from Azad Kashmir and many others.

The diversity in the voices and selection of the cast is definitely going to be a hit.

