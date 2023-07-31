Gold price declines by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices on Monday declined in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.

According to the Gems and Jewellers Association of Pakistan, the per tola price of gold decreased by Rs2,500 per tola to reach Rs222,200 while the price of 10 gram went down by Rs2,143 to settle at Rs190,501 per 10 gram.

In the international market, the per ounce price of gold dropped by $16 to $1959 per ounce.