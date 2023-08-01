Indian railway constable shoots four Muslim men on moving train near Mumbai

MUMBAI – A constable with India's Railway Protection Force (RPF) was arrested on Monday after he shot dead four Muslim men, including his own senior, on a moving train near Mumbai.
Officials said that accused Chetan Kumar killed a senior RPF official and three passengers.
They said they are investigating his motive.
RPF personnel are tasked with the protection of railway passengers and property in India.
The shooting took place around 05:30 local time (midnight GMT) on a train travelling from Jaipur in the western state of Rajasthan towards Mumbai city in Maharashtra.
Kumar first opened fire on Tikaram Meena, an assistant sub-inspector with the RPF, before shooting three other passengers, according to an RPF statement.
The incident occurred just after the train passed the town of Palghar, around 96km (60 miles) from the state capital, Mumbai. Kumar then pulled the in-house alarm chain - used to stop trains in case of emergencies - and tried to escape, according to a statement from the Western Railways. He was arrested in the outskirts of Mumbai.
"The incident is very sad," Neeraj Verma, general manager of Western Railways, told reporters. "We have not received any information about any argument between the RPF constable and the assistant sub-inspector."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 1, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320.5
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.1
|77.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.72
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
