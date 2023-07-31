Islamabad Police issue new traffic plan for next two days

Islamabad Police said on Sunday that vehicles would be allowed to enter the Red Zone from NADRA Chowk, Serena Chowk and Express Chowk over the next two days.
The announcement came soon after Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit to mark 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
Announcing the new security measure in the federal capital through a tweet, Islamabad Police said that vehicles would not be allowed to enter Red Zone from Margala Road and Marriot Chowk.
Police have advised the vehicle owners to keep the papers of their vehicles and identity documents with them while driving. Police have also asked people to cooperate with the law enforcement agency during checking and report any suspicious activities at 15.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
