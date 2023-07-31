Islamabad Police issue new traffic plan for next two days

Islamabad Police said on Sunday that vehicles would be allowed to enter the Red Zone from NADRA Chowk, Serena Chowk and Express Chowk over the next two days.

The announcement came soon after Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit to mark 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Announcing the new security measure in the federal capital through a tweet, Islamabad Police said that vehicles would not be allowed to enter Red Zone from Margala Road and Marriot Chowk.

ریڈزون/سکیورٹی



ریڈزون میں اگلے دو روز نادرا، سرینا اورایکسپریس چوک سے گاڑیوں کا داخلہ ہوگا۔



مارگلہ روڈ اور میریٹ چوک سے گاڑیوں کا داخلہ بند ہوگا۔



شہری دوران سفر گاڑیوں کے کاغذات، اپنی شناختی دستاویزات ہمراہ رکھیں۔



دوران چیکنگ پولیس کے ساتھ تعاون کریں۔ کسی بھی مشکوک سرگرمی کے… — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 30, 2023

Police have advised the vehicle owners to keep the papers of their vehicles and identity documents with them while driving. Police have also asked people to cooperate with the law enforcement agency during checking and report any suspicious activities at 15.