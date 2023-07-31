Search

Pakistan

Karachi weather update today

Web Desk 12:51 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
Karachi weather update today
Overcast conditions prevailed in the country's largest city Karachi on Monday and the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 34 degrees Celsius.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said port city will remain partly cloudy while experiencing humidity in the next 24 hours and also predicted a slight chance of showers in the city.

The city with over 17 million residents will see high humidity ratio in the air whereas the speed of winds blowing from the southwest will give a sigh of relief to people in the open air.

PMD said hot and humid weather is expected across Pakistan during the next twelve hours.

It also predicted rain, wind, and thundershower in South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

As per the latest advisory, shallow monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating in the upper parts of the country, and the westerly wave is already present over the western parts.

