Meet Annural Khalid, Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for July

Pakistani music industry's up-and-coming artist Annural Khalid has been the latest singer to shine bright like a diamond on a digital billboard at Times Square, New York City.

Khalid, who earned her spot with many melodious songs, has become Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for July.

The young starlet's Trust Issues — a sentimental track — was featured on the EQUAL Pakistan playlist on the music streaming service.

“I’m so stoked to be Spotify Pakistan’s EQUAL artist for July,” she said after learning about the announcement that she has been named the Ambassador for July.

“Spotify has changed the game for musicians and Spotify EQUAL has to be the coolest initiative in my opinion. Never thought we’d one day have a platform representing solely women in music, especially in Pakistan. It makes you hopeful while being a female musician for the future of music in this region,” she remarked.

Experimenting with different genres, Khalid serves hits in pop and R&B.

The self-proclaimed diehard Rihanna fan is currently working on her album while she already has a discography with Kehdena, Mujhe Leh Chal, Dil de Bol, Pretty Lies and Sohneya Ve for the masses to enjoy.