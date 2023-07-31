WATCH — Ushna Shah struts in saaree during an event

Apart from being a successful actress who is one of the most sought after faces in Lollywood, Ushna Shah is also a style icon. The 33-year-old diva has been serving looks whether on red carpets or a vacation trip to her "home," Vienna.

While the Habs star continues to dominate the small screen, she is also present on social media platforms to steal the spotlight for her looks.

Most recently, the actress was seen attending an event during which she oozed elegant with her statement look.

Taking to Instagram, Shah shared a reel. Clad in a maroon printed saaree paired with an orange sleeveless blouse, Shah donned the desi look. For jewelry, the actress chose a statement choker and a pair of silver bangles to bring some classic factor in.

Strutting in the hallway before she went on the stage, the Alif actress looked breathtakingly beautiful with her natural makeup and elegant attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

Netizens showered the diva in praises including actress Yashma Gill who sent much love to Shah.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.