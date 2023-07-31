WATCH — Ushna Shah struts in saaree during an event

Apart from being a successful actress who is one of the most sought after faces in Lollywood, Ushna Shah is also a style icon. The 33-year-old diva has been serving looks whether on red carpets or a vacation trip to her "home," Vienna.
While the Habs star continues to dominate the small screen, she is also present on social media platforms to steal the spotlight for her looks.
Most recently, the actress was seen attending an event during which she oozed elegant with her statement look.
Taking to Instagram, Shah shared a reel. Clad in a maroon printed saaree paired with an orange sleeveless blouse, Shah donned the desi look. For jewelry, the actress chose a statement choker and a pair of silver bangles to bring some classic factor in.
Strutting in the hallway before she went on the stage, the Alif actress looked breathtakingly beautiful with her natural makeup and elegant attire.
Netizens showered the diva in praises including actress Yashma Gill who sent much love to Shah.
On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
