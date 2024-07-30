Comedian Sardar Kamal passes away

Celebrated Pakistani comedian and actor Sardar Kamal passed away on Tuesday night. He was 52.
Known for his significant contribution to Pakistani cinema and theater, Kamal suffered a heart attack. He was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, renowned for his talent and infectious humor.
His remains will be transported to Faisalabad, his hometown, where his funeral will take place.
Throughout his illustrious career, Sardar Kamal starred in over 30 films, bringing laughter and joy to audiences with his impeccable comedic timing. His contributions extended beyond films, as he also made a significant impact on the theater scene with his performances in numerous stage dramas.
Kamal’s ability to evoke laughter and spread happiness earned him a special place in the hearts of many. His legacy will live on through his memorable performances and the joy he brought to countless fans. His passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and all who knew and admired him.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
