Comedian Sardar Kamal passes away

Celebrated Pakistani comedian and actor Sardar Kamal passed away on Tuesday night. He was 52.

Known for his significant contribution to Pakistani cinema and theater, Kamal suffered a heart attack. He was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, renowned for his talent and infectious humor.

His remains will be transported to Faisalabad, his hometown, where his funeral will take place.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sardar Kamal starred in over 30 films, bringing laughter and joy to audiences with his impeccable comedic timing. His contributions extended beyond films, as he also made a significant impact on the theater scene with his performances in numerous stage dramas.

Kamal’s ability to evoke laughter and spread happiness earned him a special place in the hearts of many. His legacy will live on through his memorable performances and the joy he brought to countless fans. His passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and all who knew and admired him.