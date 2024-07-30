Search

Lifestyle

Comedian Sardar Kamal passes away

Web Desk
10:05 PM | 30 Jul, 2024
Sardar Kamal
Source: File photo

Celebrated Pakistani comedian and actor Sardar Kamal passed away on Tuesday night. He was 52.

Known for his significant contribution to Pakistani cinema and theater, Kamal suffered a heart attack. He was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, renowned for his talent and infectious humor.

His remains will be transported to Faisalabad, his hometown, where his funeral will take place.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sardar Kamal starred in over 30 films, bringing laughter and joy to audiences with his impeccable comedic timing. His contributions extended beyond films, as he also made a significant impact on the theater scene with his performances in numerous stage dramas.

Kamal’s ability to evoke laughter and spread happiness earned him a special place in the hearts of many. His legacy will live on through his memorable performances and the joy he brought to countless fans. His passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and all who knew and admired him.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

10:05 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Comedian Sardar Kamal passes away

02:50 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s ‘obscene video’ with woman leaked online

01:18 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah ties the knot again (VIDEO)

11:25 AM | 30 Jul, 2024

Mastermind behind honey trap of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar arrested

01:20 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Fawad Khan's Barzakh series comes under fire over 'gay kiss'

09:53 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

New details surface about Pakistani woman who went viral for hosting ...

Lifestyle

12:38 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan’s sons step into Cricket spotlight as mother Jemima ...

09:04 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Mahira Khan shares an old dance video and her fans are loving it!

12:18 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Khalilur Rehman Qamar's kidnapper claims to have his private videos

11:18 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Sanam Jung, husband Qassam Jafri welcome second daughter

08:37 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Here is how a young shepherd from Swat became a Coke Studio sensation

05:42 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Noor Zarmina wins Miss Universe Pakistan title

Advertisement

Latest

11:21 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

LHC tells Sambrial police to recover 'missing' journalist Rana Shahid Mahmood, produce him in court

Gold & Silver

05:01 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check per tola rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 30 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: