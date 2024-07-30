IESCO sends Rs1.8 million electricity bill to Jhelum labourer

A labourer in Punjab's Jhelum District was shocked to receive an electricity bill exceeding Rs1,800,000 for the month of July. Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) serves the Jhelum District.

The resident of Dina Ladhar was jolted by the enormous bill, especially since he had paid the previous month's bill of Rs56,000 by taking a loan. "I earn Rs1,000 a day; how can I pay Rs1,800,000?" he exclaimed.

In response, a spokesperson for the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) stated that they are trying to contact the affected individual. They also mentioned that they would review the bill and the recorded units to ascertain the situation. If an error is found, the bill will be corrected accordingly.

Previously, a 65-year-old woman suffering from a hernia tragically committed suicide after using her treatment money to pay a power bill.