IHC declares CDA's order to seal PTI's Islamabad secretariat null and void

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to de-seal the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central secretariat immediately, following the party's commitment to comply with building control regulations within a week.
This decision came a week after the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) sealed the building in Sector G-8/4 of the federal capital on July 23, citing violations of the Islamabad Building Standards for Fire Prevention and Life Safety 2010. The MCI had issued a notice to the PTI Secretariat a day before sealing the premises.
In its petition challenging the sealing of its office, PTI argued that the action was taken without prior notice and was therefore without lawful authority. The court noted that the CDA failed to present any evidence of an "emergent situation" necessitating an immediate inspection of the building.
Earlier today (Tuesday), the IHC nullified the MCI's July 22 order to seal the PTI office after the party agreed to comply with building regulations. The court also instructed the party to implement fire safety measures at the premises, including installing fire extinguishers on every floor, setting up a gas leakage detector in the kitchen, properly wiring the building, and establishing a dedicated water tank and fire pump set for firefighting purposes, along with a manual fire alarm system on the rooftop.
It should be noted that the federal capital's administration previously demolished a portion of the PTI secretariat in May this year for "violation of building rules," as part of an anti-encroachment operation targeting illegal construction and encroachments in the city.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
