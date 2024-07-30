Search

PakistanTop News

IHC declares CDA's order to seal PTI's Islamabad secretariat null and void

Web Desk
11:55 PM | 30 Jul, 2024
PTI secretariat Islamabad
Source: File photo

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to de-seal the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central secretariat immediately, following the party's commitment to comply with building control regulations within a week.

This decision came a week after the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) sealed the building in Sector G-8/4 of the federal capital on July 23, citing violations of the Islamabad Building Standards for Fire Prevention and Life Safety 2010. The MCI had issued a notice to the PTI Secretariat a day before sealing the premises.

In its petition challenging the sealing of its office, PTI argued that the action was taken without prior notice and was therefore without lawful authority. The court noted that the CDA failed to present any evidence of an "emergent situation" necessitating an immediate inspection of the building.

Earlier today (Tuesday), the IHC nullified the MCI's July 22 order to seal the PTI office after the party agreed to comply with building regulations. The court also instructed the party to implement fire safety measures at the premises, including installing fire extinguishers on every floor, setting up a gas leakage detector in the kitchen, properly wiring the building, and establishing a dedicated water tank and fire pump set for firefighting purposes, along with a manual fire alarm system on the rooftop.

It should be noted that the federal capital's administration previously demolished a portion of the PTI secretariat in May this year for "violation of building rules," as part of an anti-encroachment operation targeting illegal construction and encroachments in the city.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:55 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

IHC declares CDA's order to seal PTI's Islamabad secretariat null and ...

11:21 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

LHC tells Sambrial police to recover 'missing' journalist Rana Shahid ...

10:45 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

IESCO sends Rs1.8 million electricity bill to Jhelum labourer

09:29 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Khadijah Shah accepts Imran Khan's offer, ready to relinquish US ...

08:35 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

PM Shehbaz's son among 7 political figures who own IPPs in Pakistan, ...

06:34 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

New timings announced for schools in Islamabad

Most viewed

11:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Cola Next in turmoil as top executives go missing after abduction of ...

06:51 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

30 dead, 145 injured in ongoing Parachinar tribal conflict

04:33 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistani swimmer Jehanara finishes third in 200m freestyle heat at ...

03:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Army’s ex-Lt Col Akbar Hussain convicted for inciting ...

09:03 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistan mulls cutting free electricity, fuel for all govt officials ...

10:25 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Yasmin Rashid shifted from jail to Shaukat Khanum Hospital after her ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:55 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

IHC declares CDA's order to seal PTI's Islamabad secretariat null and void

Gold & Silver

05:01 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check per tola rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 30 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: