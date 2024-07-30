LHC tells Sambrial police to recover 'missing' journalist Rana Shahid Mahmood, produce him in court

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday summoned the Investigation Officer (IO) of Sambrial Police Station in Sialkot District in a case related to the alleged kidnapping of Sambrial Press Club Chairman Rana Shahid Mahmood.
Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC passed the order on the plea filed by the son of the journalist who went missing from Sambrial earlier this month.
The judge directed the police to produce Mahmood before the court and adjourned the hearing till August 6, 2024. The directives came after the police failed to find Mahmood who was allegedly kidnapped from a café in Sambrial around midnight on July 1, 2024.
Rana Fraz Shahid, the son of the journalist, informed the Lahore High Court that some unknown people picked up his father from the café. He said his father was a professional journalist and a social worker and his whereabouts remain unknown.
He asked the court to direct the police to recover his father. “My father Rana Shahid Mahmood went missing a month ago but the police failed to trace him,” said Fraz Shahid.
He said his father was kidnapped in the presence of local police, as per the CCTV footage that surfaced later. The CCTV footage showed some people in police uniform at the crime scene, he added.
Tahir Sarwar, the nephew of the kidnapped journalist, had lodged the FIR 1426/24 with Sambrial Police Station under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860. He said that his uncle was picked up by 20 to 25 masked men.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.