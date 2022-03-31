PAKvAUS – Pakistan opt to field first against Australia in second ODI

LAHORE – Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against Australia in the second match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, seeking to make a come back after Aussies bagged victory in first game of the tournament.

The Green shirts lost first ODI of the bilateral cricket series to guests by 88 runs hile chasing a 314-run target.

Travis Head, playing his first ODI in over three years, scored his second century in 43rd appearance to lift Australia to 313 for seven in 50 overs after they had been sent into bat. Head scored a 72-ball 101 with 12 fours and three sixes as he put on 110 runs for the first wicket with Aaron Finch (23) and 61 runs for the second wicket with Ben McDermott (55).

In turn, Imam-ul-Haq hit his eighth ODI century while scoring 103 off 96 balls with six fours and three sixes and Babar Azam also played captain’s inning but rest of the players remained failed to perform as Pakistan found Australia’s slow bowlers difficult to counter before being bundled out for 225 in 45.2 overs.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohd Wasim Jr, Haider Ali, Saud Sakeel, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Shhnawaz Dahani, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Jason Behrendorff, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Mithcell Swepson, Ben Dwarshuis, Marnus Labuschangne, Nathan Elis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Englis (WK).