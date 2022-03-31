PM Imran summons NSC meeting today amid foreign threat letter controversy 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today afternoon amid a controversy related to a foreign threat letter received by the premier.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the meeting will be held at PM House today at 2pm.

The meeting of the high-level forum is attended by federal ministers, services chiefs, intelligence officials and the national security advisor.

The premier has summoned the meeting just two hours before the National Assembly is set to open debate on a no-trust motion against him.

وزیر اعظم نے نیشنل سیکیورٹی کمیٹی کا اجلاس طلب کر لیا، اجلاس آج بعد دوپہر وزیر اعظم ہاؤس میں ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2022

The development also comes a day after the prime minister announced to present the foreign letter – he first brandished during a PTI rally on March 27 claiming foreign forces are making efforts to topple his government – before parliament as ally parties and several PTI lawmakers announced to part ways with the government.

The premier has shared the letter with the members of his cabinet in a meeting which was not attended by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

He also shared the gist of the foreign letter with a group of senior journalists, saying that threatening and arrogant language was used in it.