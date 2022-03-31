Top civil, military officials briefed on ‘foreign threat letter’ in NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) at the PM House in Islamabad.

Reports in local media claimed that the premier took civil-military leadership into confidence over the ‘threat letter’ and the ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind the no-trust motion.

NSC reportedly made some crucial decisions at the moot, federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar claimed however an official statement from the NSC was still awaited.

The PTI leader refused to comment on decision made in the crucial meeting. He added that government had invited opposition leaders to the meeting to see the evidence of the foreign conspiracy, but they refused to attend the meeting which shows their involvement in the conspiracy.

Taking a jibe at PML-N supremo, Fawad said the conspiracy was laid at Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London on the instructions of foreign powers.

Earlier today, Imran Khan summoned the meeting of the apex body for coordination on security issues that include federal ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs, and intelligence officials.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight, a day after he postponed his address.

PM Imran Khan to address nation today amid ... 02:33 PM | 30 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address to the nation later today as the Opposition seems to be in ...

Meanwhile, the National Assembly speaker has also summoned a meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security for an in-camera session. Army officials are expected to be part of the meeting as well along with parliamentarians.