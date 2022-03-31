Voting underway for second phase of local bodies elections in KP

PESHAWAR – Polling for second phase of local government elections in eighteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is underway.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that foolproof security measures have been adopted to maintain law and order during the polling process.

Meanwhile, an Emergency Control-Room has been established in Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar for peaceful holding of election.

The polling process will continue till 5pm without any break.

The districts where elections are held include Orakzai, Kurram, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Abbotabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan , Lower Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral and Kolai Palas.

The total number of union councils in the 18 districts is 830 while there are 8,057,474 registered voters.

In the re-polling for first phase of LG polls in the 13 districts, PTI candidates in six constituency won the elections while JUIF claimed four seats and ANP and Jamat-e-Islami won one seat each.

Peshawar Mayor seat was won by JUIF candidate while PTI won in Nowshehra, Jahangera, Banda Daud Shah, Domail and Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil Council elections.

The re-polling was held at 568 polling stations in 13 districts of KP for different city and neighbourhood positions after the polling was postponed due to violence on December 25, last year.