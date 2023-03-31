Did Adnan Siddiqui really push Shaista Lodhi during live show?

Unarguably the most celebrated television host in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, Shaista Lodhi, is back in news for an odd reason. The Waada star who has carved a niche for herself in Lollywood is a well-known face on Ramadan shows aired on different channels.

With her grandeur and stardom, the 45-year-old star is currently leading a team in the popular show Jeeto Pakistan hosted by Fahad Mustafa, however, it isn't Lodhi's team or presence that is making rounds on the internet but her fall on live television that many believe to be actor Adnan Siddiqui's honest mistake or a deliberate move.

Adnan Siddiqui, who is leading a rival team in the same show, apparently collided with Lodhi which ultimately made her lose her balance and fall. But the real question is, was it Siddiqui's push or Lodhi's chunky high heel that was the culprit? Luckily, the actress escaped any major injuries and stood up quickly keeping her grace intact.

The Khan star later took to Instagram and shared an Instagram story when a fan called for a penalty on the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor. ‘Honi tau chahyay Penalty, Lekin is baar maaf kar daitay hain’, she jokingly stated in the caption.

While the Utho Jago Pakistan host took the matter lightly, social media users are unable to decide whom to hold accountable, the heels or Siddiqui, while others are criticizing social media platforms for making a mountain out of a molehill.

On the acting front, Lodhi was recently seen in Pardes, Samjhota, and Uff Yeh Biwiyaan. She also hosted the show Morning at Home. Apart from the entertainment industry, Lodhi also runs an Aesthetic Clinic.

On the other hand, Siddiqui will next be seen in Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning.