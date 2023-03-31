Here are the 3 Pakistani films that bagged international awards AGAIN!

Search

Noor Fatima 01:02 AM | 31 Mar, 2023
Looks like the Pakistani film industry is all set to reign international award shows by bagging at least one award in each category if not all. From actors to film producers, the fraternity isn't slowing down any minute and is winning awards constantly. At the recent Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF), an international award show held in Mississauga this week, Pakistani artists have been honored with multiple awards for their stellar performances.

The four-day Canadian film festival announced awards and jury prizes on social media recently. Starting off, actor, producer, and director Sarmad Khoosat’s Kamli, Saim Sadiq’s Joyland, and the Sajal Aly-starrer What’s Love Got to Do with It? won multiple awards. 

Proving itself to be unarguably the best picture produced by Pakistani cinema, Saim Sadiq's Joyland bagged four awards, including Best International Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Sound Design, and Best Actress (Female).

“The jury for #MISAFF23 awarded Joyland Best International Feature, Best Screenplay (Saim Sadiq, Mary Margaret Briggs), Best Sound Design and Best Actress to Rasti Farooq,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MISAFF (@mosaic_misaff)

Proving himself to be a legend, another one of Sarmad Khoosat's films, Kamli, won praise for Pakistani actress Sania Saeed’s mindblowing performance of a blind woman. “Sania Saeed, who joined us at #MISAFF23 and was an absolute delight, has been awarded Best Actress for her role in Kamli,” the post read.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MISAFF (@mosaic_misaff)

 

The post was shared by Nimra Bucha and Khoosat himself on Instagram praising Saeed’s phenomenal character in Kamli. The cinematic masterpiece revolves around three women and their desires and had its premiere at the festival’s opening night on March 23.

Last but not the least, British filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith's rom-com What’s Love Got To Do With It? secured the Jury Prize for Best Ensemble Cast. The blockbuster film explores the institution of arranged marriages in the South Asian diaspora with an emphasis on Pakistan. The film stars Sajal Aly, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shahzad Latif, and many more. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MISAFF (@mosaic_misaff)

Celebrating its 10th edition, MISAFF aims to present and recognize "thought-provoking and conscientious cinema that uplifts humanity and promotes peace and harmony." The festival premieres films from Canada, the USA, the UK, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Caribbean. 

