NCOC suggests postponing AJK elections for 2 months
Share
ISLAMABAD -- The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has suggested that the general elections to the AJK Legislative Assembly be postponed for two months to allow sufficient time to vaccinate the region's eligible population.
General elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are currently scheduled to take place somewhere in July this year. Different political parties have already finalised their candidates for the Kashmir Assembly seats
In a letter to the AJK chief election commissioner, the NCOC said elections involve large social/political gatherings and the forthcoming polls in AJK "may act as super spreader for Covid".
According to the NCOC, only 0.175 million people in AJK were vaccinated by May 28, 2021, and nearly 1 million people in the region are likely to be inoculated by the end of September.
- NCOC suggests postponing AJK elections for 2 months11:48 AM | 31 May, 2021
-
- Israel's ex-defence minister describes Pakistani hospital as 'Hamas ...10:10 PM | 30 May, 2021
-
-
-
- Imran Abbas and Urwa Hocane enthrall fans with melodious voice (VIDEO)05:18 PM | 30 May, 2021
- Mahira Khan reveals her first love03:48 PM | 30 May, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021