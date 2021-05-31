NCOC suggests postponing AJK elections for 2 months
11:48 AM | 31 May, 2021
NCOC suggests postponing AJK elections for 2 months
ISLAMABAD -- The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has suggested that the general elections to the AJK Legislative Assembly be postponed for two months to allow sufficient time to vaccinate the region's eligible population.

General elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are currently scheduled to take place somewhere in July this year. Different political parties have already finalised their candidates for the Kashmir Assembly seats

In a letter to the AJK chief election commissioner, the NCOC said elections involve large social/political gatherings and the forthcoming polls in AJK "may act as super spreader for Covid".

According to the NCOC, only 0.175 million people in AJK were vaccinated by May 28, 2021, and nearly 1 million people in the region are likely to be inoculated by the end of September.

