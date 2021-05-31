PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s first Green EuroBond today
Web Desk
11:20 AM | 31 May, 2021
PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s first Green EuroBond today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister will launch the first green Eurobond, called Indus bond, introduced by Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) in the federal capital today.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib took to his official Twitter where the PTI leader apprised about the issuance of Eurobonds. Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch Pakistan’s first Green Euro (Indus Bond) today, he captioned the post.

Adding that, the project offers around $3 billion against the need of $500 million. The extraordinary acceptance of Green Eurobonds in the global financial market has opened up new avenues for financing major projects in Pakistan.

Report of Radio Pakistan stated that the launch of Green EuroBonds will be held at the Prime Minister’s House today while the premier will also address in the ceremony.

Pakistan sells $2.5 billion of bonds after IMF ... 04:52 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan sold $2.5 billion dollar bond in a key test of investor sentiment after the resumption of $6 ...

May 27 was a landmark day for Pakistan due to the launch of its first green Eurobond in the international capital market, Wapda said. It further announced that it had listed the Indus bond on the London Stock Exchange on Monday (today). The Green Eurobond has been issued on the basis of WAPDA’s stable financial position rather than state guarantee.

More From This Category
Punjab, KP resume physical classes for grades 10, ...
10:44 AM | 31 May, 2021
Kuwait starts issuing visas to Pakistanis after ...
10:12 AM | 31 May, 2021
Pakistan logs 2,117 new Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths ...
09:04 AM | 31 May, 2021
NCOC suggests postponing AJK elections for 2 ...
01:00 AM | 31 May, 2021
Pakistani envoy invites Afghan FM to Islamabad
11:01 PM | 30 May, 2021
Israel's ex-defence minister describes Pakistani ...
10:10 PM | 30 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stop sexualising women's bodies, says Ushna Shah
09:20 PM | 30 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr