PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s first Green EuroBond today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister will launch the first green Eurobond, called Indus bond, introduced by Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) in the federal capital today.
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib took to his official Twitter where the PTI leader apprised about the issuance of Eurobonds. Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch Pakistan’s first Green Euro (Indus Bond) today, he captioned the post.
وزیراعظم عمران خان آج پاکستان کے پہلے گرین یورو (انڈس بانڈ) کا باضابطہ اجرا کریں گے— Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 31, 2021
500 ملین ڈالر کی ضرورت کے مقابلے میں تین ارب ڈالر کے لگ بھگ آفرز آئی۔عالمی فنانس مارکیٹ میں گرین یورو بانڈ کی غیرمعمولی پذیرائی سے پاکستان میں بڑے منصوبوں کی فنانسنگ کے لئے نئی راہیں کھل گئی ہیں pic.twitter.com/lr7xtCzt8k
Adding that, the project offers around $3 billion against the need of $500 million. The extraordinary acceptance of Green Eurobonds in the global financial market has opened up new avenues for financing major projects in Pakistan.
Report of Radio Pakistan stated that the launch of Green EuroBonds will be held at the Prime Minister’s House today while the premier will also address in the ceremony.
Pakistan sells $2.5 billion of bonds after IMF ... 04:52 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan sold $2.5 billion dollar bond in a key test of investor sentiment after the resumption of $6 ...
May 27 was a landmark day for Pakistan due to the launch of its first green Eurobond in the international capital market, Wapda said. It further announced that it had listed the Indus bond on the London Stock Exchange on Monday (today). The Green Eurobond has been issued on the basis of WAPDA’s stable financial position rather than state guarantee.
