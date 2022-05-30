IHC extends TikTok star Dolly's interim bail until June 8, admits her petition for urgent hearing
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended interim bail of TikTok sensation Nausheen Saeed, aka Dolly, in the forest fire case till June 8 after she submitted Rs100,000 surety bonds.
A case was registered against the TikToker at Islamabad's Kohsar Police Station a couple of weeks ago under various sections of the Environment Protection Act, Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance and the Islamabad Preservation of Landscape Act for allegedly setting a forest on fire to shoot a video in the federal capital.
On Monday, Dolly submitted her petition for urgent hearing of her case and her request was accepted.
Hearing the case, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri issued notices to respondents in the case for June 8.
During the hearing, the court expressed its displeasure at the late arrival of Dolly's defence lawyer.
TikToker Dolly shares new video to prove ... 12:15 AM | 25 May, 2022
TikToker Nosheen Saeed aka Dolly, who was granted interim bail by a lower court in the forest fire case last week, has ...
