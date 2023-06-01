FM Bilawal departs for Jordan to attend royal wedding 

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is travelling to Jordan and Iraq, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

In the first leg of the visit, the foreign minister will travel to Jordan to attend the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and his Saudi Arabian bride.

From Jordan, the foreign minister will visit Iraq from June 5-7.

“During the visit, the Foreign Minister will meet with Iraqi leadership, and hold detailed meeting with his counterpart,” the FO said.

Important agreements will also be signed during the visit.

FM Bilawal is undertaking this visit at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr. Fuad Hussein.

The wedding of Jordan’s 28-year-old heir to the throne and Rajwa Alseif, a 29-year-old architect linked to her own country’s monarch, starts Thursday afternoon.

The signing of the marriage contract will take place at Zahran Palace in Amman. The kingdom declared Thursday a public holiday.