Indian female wrestlers threaten to throw Olympic medal in Ganges River, later face detention

In a shocking turn of events, India's top female wrestlers announced to dump their Olympic medals into the Ganges, the country's holiest river — as part of their ongoing protest — but postponed later, giving the government to take actions or respond within five days.
The protest started after wrestlers demanded the resignation and arrest of India's Wrestling Federation Chief, Brij Bhushan Singh, whom they accuse of sexually harassing female wrestlers.
The enraged wrestlers gathered near the river in the north Indian town of Haridwar on Tuesday, but local media portals suggested that the leader of the influential BKU farming union's leader, Naresh Tikait, negotiated and convinced them to postpone the protest.
The atheletes planned to go on an indefinite hunger strike held at India Gate — a war memorial in capital Delhi.
"These medals are our life and soul... We feel there's no meaning to having these medals around our necks anymore," the wrestlers said in a statement on Tuesday, according to Indian media portals.
Among the protestors were Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and two-time world champion medallist Vinesh Phogat.
The wrestlers first considered returning their medals to the Indian President and Prime Minister Modi.
"After we put them [the medals] in the Ganges, there would be no meaning for us to live. So we will got to India Gate and sit on a fast unto death," they stated.
Singh, an influential politician and MP of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), denied all the sexual harassment allegations, and labelled the protests politically motivated.
Harrowing scenes of the wrestlers being manhandled and detained — who were stopped by the police just a few miles away from the new Parliament — have been circulating on the internet sparking outrage.
On Sunday, Malik, Punia and Phogat were among several detained whom the Delhi Police filed cases against.
Wrestling's world governing body has issued its first statement about the protests by the Indian wrestlers. pic.twitter.com/7mJxWoomQv— ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) May 30, 2023
Indian women and student activists are detained by Delhi police while demonstrating in support of the country's wrestlers. The wrestlers are seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who faces sexual harassment charges #WrestlerProtest pic.twitter.com/cRkwl8pxG6— Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) May 28, 2023
She is Sakshi Malik, an Olympics Medalist of India???????? & also a Padma Shri & Khel Ratna Awardee.
She was brutally detained when she was protesting & demanding action against BJP's MPA & President of Indian Wrestling Federation for harassing female wrestlers.#WrestlersProtest https://t.co/yPpLDhKnnx pic.twitter.com/szPYMuEEAS— The Strategic Talks (@TalksStrategic) May 28, 2023
Previously, in a letter addressed to the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), five leading wrestlers demanded a “safe and secure place” for young wrestlers, especially sportswomen.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
