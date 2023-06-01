PTI defectors meet Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI - The party's top deserters visited Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday in Adiala jail in an effort to persuade him to change his loyalty, according to reports.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi is the vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which chairman Imran Khan says will lead the party in the event of his disqualification.

Qureshi was met in prison by a group of PTI defectors, including party heavyweights Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Moulvi, and Aamir Kiani, who attempted to persuade him to break up with the Imran Khan.

Fawad, a former close aide to Khan, said during a press conference after meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi that 250 million people could not be left at the mercy of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multi-party ruling coalition headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

"250 million people can't be left at the mercy of [Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman] Asif Ali Zardari and [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo] Nawaz Sharif," he continued.

On May 24, the former minister of information declared "taking a break from politics" and parting ways with the PTI chairman due to the chaos on May 9 when party workers and supporters attacked military and government facilities all over the nation.