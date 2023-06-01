Search

Pakistan

PTI defectors meet Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Adiala jail

Web Desk 05:05 PM | 1 Jun, 2023
PTI defectors meet Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Adiala jail
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI - The party's top deserters visited Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday in Adiala jail in an effort to persuade him to change his loyalty, according to reports. 

Shah Mehmood Qureshi is the vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which chairman Imran Khan says will lead the party in the event of his disqualification. 

Qureshi was met in prison by a group of PTI defectors, including party heavyweights Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Moulvi, and Aamir Kiani, who attempted to persuade him to break up with the Imran Khan.

Fawad, a former close aide to Khan, said during a press conference after meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi that 250 million people could not be left at the mercy of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multi-party ruling coalition headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

"250 million people can't be left at the mercy of [Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman] Asif Ali Zardari and [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo] Nawaz Sharif," he continued. 

On May 24, the former minister of information declared "taking a break from politics" and parting ways with the PTI chairman due to the chaos on May 9 when party workers and supporters attacked military and government facilities all over the nation.

Fawad Chaudhry takes a break from politics, parting ways with PTI and Imran Khan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Members of PTI's negotiations team being forced to quit party before leaving meeting venue: Imran Khan

09:13 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

PTI president Pervaiz Elahi arrested by Anti-corruption officials

06:15 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

NSC moot: Pakistan’s top civil, military leaders meet tomorrow to discuss security situation

08:17 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

May 9 protests: LHC orders release of all PTI workers detained across Punjab

11:39 AM | 1 Jun, 2023

‘Protest outside GHQ is our right’, says Imran Khan amid crackdown on PTI 

12:56 PM | 31 May, 2023

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi arrested again soon after release from Adiala Jail

04:47 PM | 30 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Parineeti Chopra wins hearts with soulful rendition of Coke Studio's ...

09:32 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 1, 2023

09:30 AM | 1 Jun, 2023

Forex

Rupee gains massive recovery against US dollar after SBP relaxes rules for banks

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.

This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.

According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.

The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.

In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”

Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.

Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.

Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-1-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – June 1, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 229,000 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 229,000 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: