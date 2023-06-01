Search

Sana Fakhar gets divorce from husband

Web Desk 03:26 PM | 1 Jun, 2023
Sana Fakhar gets divorce from husband
Source: Instagram

Renowned film star Sana Fakhar shocks fans as she officially announces her separation from husband Fakhar Ali. The news emerged when she sought assistance from the Cantt Union Council in Lahore, where the couple was granted a certificate confirming their seperation.

Sources within the Union Council reveal that Sana Fakhar and Fakhar Ali were given ample opportunities over a three-month period to reconcile their differences through direct dialogue. Unfortunately, their attempts to salvage their relationship proved futile, leading them down the path of separation.

It has been disclosed that Fakhar Ali had provided Sana Fakhar with a residence in Lahore. Following her request, the Union Council, adhering to legal protocols, issued the divorce certificate. The couple, who had exchanged vows in 2008, has now officially brought their long-standing union to an end.

Fakhar's recent Instagram post has been creating waves online as the actress shares mesmerizing snapshots of herself adorned in an enchanting sky blue outfit.

Adding an artistic flair to her post, she pairs the images with a poignant caption that leaves viewers deep in thought. Her words read, "Yeh Mera Zarf Tha Ke Main Ne Uss Ko Chor Diya Warna Log Saanpon Ko Maar Diya Karte Hain," which translates to, "It was my character that I let it go, otherwise, people tend to kill snakes."

On the work front, Sana will next be seen in Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning

Sana Fakhar reveals details about her divorce at Nida Yasir's show

