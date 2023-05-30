Sanam Saeed's warrior avatar steals all the attention

Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed is back with a bang! Considered one of the finest artists in the entertainment industry, Saeed is gearing up for her latest project, Umro Ayyar — A New Beginning, and the poster is everything to die for.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishrat Made In China star shared her latest warrior avatar.

For background context, the character of Umro Ayyar originated in the ‘Hamzanama’ written by Ghalib Lakhnavi during the Mughal era of Jalaluddin Akbar. Over the time, various authors including Zaheer Ahmed, Mazhar Kaleem, Safdar Shaheen, and Akhter Rizvi contributed greatly to the legacy of the fictional character.

The project’s title was unveiled in a 49-second trailer.

The poster flaunts the Zindagi Gulzar Hai famed actress's stature adorned in a striking war-ready attire with wrist gauntlets, arm wraps, a leather waist cincher, and a weapon; exuding sheer strength through her fierce gaze, leaving netizens' jaws dropped — including big names of the industry.

“While one paves the way for faith among us,” Saeed wrote as the caption for the photo on Instagram.

Social media users lauded the diva's avatar.

Directed by the Pakistani filmmaker Azfar Jafri, Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning is set to bring a fresh perspective of the fantasy series.

Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning boasts an ensemble cast of Usman Mukhtar, Faran Tahir, Ali Kazmi, Adnan Siddiqui, Simi Raheal, Sana Fakhar, and Manzar Sehbai.

The industry's latest project with its rich historical backdrop is poised to captivate the audience with its impressive narrative, and visually stunning execution.

On the work front, Saeed was recently seen in Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Dil Banjaara, Aakhri Station, and Deedan.

She will also be seen in Aan — a quintessential naval warrior story — later.