WhatsApp introduces voice status feature, here's how to post it!

Where publishing a WhatsApp status message or photo is a quick way to keep your friends up to date on what you're up to, leaving a voice note as a status adds a more personal touch.

Even though WhatsApp first introduced its voice note status featur a few months ago, more users can now access it.

Here is a step by step process to know how you as well can utilise this new feature.

- Launch WhatsApp on your phone.

- Open the 'Status' page.

- You can see the pencil icon in the bottom right corner of the screen tap on it.

- Select the people who can see or hear your status.

- To change the background colour, click the paintbrush symbol.

- Tap and hold on to microphone icon.

- Speak your message as WhatsApp is recording you.

- Confirm to upload your message.