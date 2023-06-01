Yasir Nawaz wishes for wife Nida Yasir to embrace hijab

Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir are a renowned showbiz couple who have captured the hearts of their fans with their successful careers and beautiful bond.

Both veteran actors have established themselves as prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Nida is a talented actress, TV host, and producer, while Yasir is a renowned actor, director, and producer.

Recently, they made an appearance on Express Entertainment's program, The Talk Talk Show. During the show, the host, Hasan Chaudhary, inquired about the colors preferred by her husband. In response, the Good Morning Pakistan host revealed her husband's favorite colors.

As Nida finished speaking, Nawaz interjected, expressing his preference for those particular colors on his wife. However, he humorously added that he would like his wife to wear a burqa, evoking a light-hearted moment on the show.

In response to his remark, Hasan asked Nida if she would consider fulfilling her husband's request. However, she politely declined, stating that she would only wear a burqa for the sake of Allah, and not solely based on her husband's wish.

Nawaz and Yasir got married in the year 2002. They have been happily married for over two decades and have been blessed with three children. Their children's names are Farid Nawaz, Silah Yasir, and Balaj Yasir.