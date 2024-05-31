Petrol price in Pakistan cut by Rs15.39 per litre

ISLAMABAD – Petrol price in Pakistan has been cut by Rs15.39 per litre and the price of diesel by Rs7.88 per litre.

Petrol will be available at Rs257.71 and High Speed ​​Diesel at Rs 266 68 per litre.

The prices of petroleum products will be applied from 12am tonight (June 1) for the next 15 days.

The price of petrol and diesel were lowered on the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Earlier on May 16, the Pakistani government had decreased the petrol price by more than Rs15 per litre.