Govt, banned TLP reach consensus after 'successful talks' 
Web Desk
12:10 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
Govt, banned TLP reach consensus after 'successful talks' 
Share

ISLAMABAD - The talks between government and the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) have reached a positive conclusion, local media said Sunday.

Reports quoting sources said government’s top priority was to put an end to the protest march of banned outfit that resulted a fearful atmosphere for over a week.

Earlier, the religious leaders from all over the country met Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed their determination to resolve the issue peacefull

The delegation of clerics, reportedly reached Premier’s residence in Bani Gala on Saturday afternoo

Following the meeting, Imran Khan expressed to solve the issue amicably.

More to follow...

More From This Category
Cyberattack hits National Bank, causes ...
10:28 AM | 31 Oct, 2021
Pakistan Army officials visit families of ...
09:54 AM | 31 Oct, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 733 new cases, 11 ...
09:11 AM | 31 Oct, 2021
Pakistani pilot who founded Emirates dies after ...
11:35 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Pakistan condemns 'senseless attacks' against ...
11:05 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Maryam Nawaz shares, deletes Indian propaganda ...
10:15 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain dies of Covid-19
07:58 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr