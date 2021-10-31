Govt, banned TLP reach consensus after 'successful talks' 

ISLAMABAD - The talks between government and the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) have reached a positive conclusion, local media said Sunday.

Reports quoting sources said government’s top priority was to put an end to the protest march of banned outfit that resulted a fearful atmosphere for over a week.

Earlier, the religious leaders from all over the country met Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed their determination to resolve the issue peacefull

The delegation of clerics, reportedly reached Premier’s residence in Bani Gala on Saturday afternoo

Following the meeting, Imran Khan expressed to solve the issue amicably.

More to follow...