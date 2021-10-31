New Zealand, India to lock horns in crucial T20 World Cup clash today

04:26 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
New Zealand, India to lock horns in crucial T20 World Cup clash today
DUBAI – New Zealand and India will face off in a crucial match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai International Stadium today (Sunday).

The defeat for both teams, which were stunned by same opponent Pakistan, is unthinkable in order to book place for the next round of the tournament.

Over the years, New Zealand have been India's bogey team. The last time India defeated Kiwis in an ICC tournament was way back in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

India Possible Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Possible Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

