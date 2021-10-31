T20 World Cup: Afghanistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Namibia

DUBAI – Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Namibia in the Match 27 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday.

Afghanistan would look to give a perfect farewell to Ashgar Afghan who is playing the last match today and they would look to keep its hopes alive for ICC T20 World Cup semifinal qualification, despite a loss against Pakistan in a nail-biting thriller.

Afghanistan has a superior net run rate which could help the squad make semis cut if they clinch the upcoming games and today’s game will decide the future of both teams.

As per this parameter, the Afghan squad is the favorite to win the match of the T20 World Cup 2021 as they played amazingly against Scotland and Pakistan in their previous games. They are currently at the 2nd position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12

Namibia, on the other hand, never played any T20 World Cup matches before however, they played it's first three T20 World Cup matches in this tournament's Group Stage.

Squads:

Afghanistan playing 11 (probables): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat/Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Namibia playing 11 (probables): Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.