T20 World Cup - New Zealand restrict India to 110 runs
Web Desk
04:26 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – India have set a target of 111 runs for New Zealand in a crucial match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai International Stadium today (Sunday).

Trent Bould and Ish Sodhi displayed stunning bowling as they took three and two wickets respectively, restricting India from making a big total. 

India's Jedeja remained top scorer with 26 runs followed by Pandya, who made 23 runs. The top order including skipper Virat Kohli failed to build a strong opening stand.

Earlier, Kiwis won the toss and decided to field first against India.

The defeat for both teams, which were stunned by same opponent Pakistan, is unthinkable in order to book place for the next round of the tournament.

Over the years, New Zealand have been India's bogey team. The last time India defeated Kiwis in an ICC tournament was way back in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

India Possible Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Possible Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

