T20 World Cup - New Zealand win toss, elect to field first against India

DUBAI – New Zealand have won the toss and decided to field first against India in a crucial match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai International Stadium today (Sunday).

The defeat for both teams, which were stunned by same opponent Pakistan, is unthinkable in order to book place for the next round of the tournament.

Over the years, New Zealand have been India's bogey team. The last time India defeated Kiwis in an ICC tournament was way back in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

India Possible Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Possible Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult