AUSvIRE: Ireland opt to field first against Australia in T20 World Cup fixture
BRISBANE – Team Ireland has won the toss and opted to bowl against host Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter at the Gabba in Brisbane.
The game is must win for both sides as there are two precious points up for grabs. The hosts, who are champions, need to win all their matches from here on in order to make the semi-finals.
On the other hand, underdog Ireland dismissed powerful England by five runs via the DLS method in a rain-marred game however they were handed down a nine-wicket loss to the Lankans in their Super 12 opener.
Plenty to prove at the Gabba tonight!— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 31, 2022
🎟 https://t.co/ArivZh96t9 pic.twitter.com/EKj9YrX05K
Squads
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Josh Little
INDvSA: South Africa beat India by five wickets ... 05:41 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
PERTH – South Africa defeated India by five wickets in the important Super 12 match at Perth Stadium on ...
