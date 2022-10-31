Imran Khan wins NA-45 Kurram by-election by a wide margin

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday won the by-election in the NA-45 Kurram constituency by a wide margin, according to unofficial results.

Khan secured 20,748 votes, as per unofficial results of all 143 polling stations, followed by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Jamil Khan who secured 12,718 votes.

Khan has won this by-election despite the fact that he has been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case.

The counting of started after polling, which started at 8am and continued until 5pm amid tight security.

The Kurram by-election was postponed on Oct 16 due to the law and order situation in the constituency.

There were 16 candidates, including Imran Khan, Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI), who contested the by-election.

There are 198,618 registered voters – 111,349 men and 87,269 women – in the constituency, according to the the Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).