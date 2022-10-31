Long march day 4: ‘Establishment never stands up against nation,’ says Imran Khan in Eminabad

GUJRANWALA – PTI Chairman Imran Khan told the country’s establishment that it should not side with the thieves but listen to the wish of the nation.

The former prime minister, who resumed his party’s long march from Kamoke on fourth day, stated these while addressing to the protesters at Eminabad, Gujranwala, saying: “Don’t side with the thieves for God's sake".

“I want to give a message to those who has imposed group of robbers on us, they should listen to the public voice,” Khan said as PTI claimed historic gathering in Gujranwala.

Referring to his recent victory in by-elections, the PTI chief said that people with power should see to whom the nation is supporting.

He said that it is the public support that strengthens the institution, adding that strengthened institutions will ultimately make the country strengthen.

The PTI chairman added that those who are supporting the thieves will be equally responsible for damages in the country.

ہم کوئی بھیر بکریاں نہیں ہیں جو کبھی ادھر ہانک دیں کبھی ادھر ہانک دیں۔ ہم انسان ہیں۔ اچھے برے کی تمیز جانتے ہیں۔@ImranKhanPTI #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/cYKR943Y4l — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 31, 2022

He said that the nation supported former president General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf when removed the families of Sharifs and Bhuttos for corruption. He lamented that now corrupt elements have been imposed on us after being “dry-cleaned”.

Talking to party supporters and protesters in Kamoke, Khan announced that he will send Rs10 billion notice to Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja for including his name in the Toshkhana reference.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad has been put on high alert in wake of PTI's long march.

The leaves of the hospital staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics have been cancelled as the PTI’s long march is expected enter the capital city by the end of this week.