Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in Pakistan for next 15 days
ISLAMABAD – The federal government Monday announced that petroleum prices will remain unchanged for the first fortnight of November.
The announcement was made by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, stating that the decision has been made after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The price of petrol will remain unchanged as Rs224.80 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel will continue as Rs235.30 and light-speed diesel will be sold at Rs191.83 per litre.
Earlier, reports claimed a cut f Rs2.86 per litre in petrol price for first fifteen days of November.
Meanwhile, the finance minister announced one-month extension in filing of tax returns in order to facilitate to taxpayers.
