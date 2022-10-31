Pakistan forms three-member commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has formed a three-member commission to investigate the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Sharif, 49, was shot dead by Kenyan police last week in what the claimed as a case of mistaken identity, while he was travelling to Nairobi from East African country’s Magadi Town. Later, reports published in Kenyan media claimed that one of the occupants in the vehicle had first opened fire at the police team.

The sudden death of the investigative journalist sparks anger as public and state institutions demanded high-level probe into his killing.

Justice Abdul Shakook Parachi has been named as head the commission, while Additional Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar and Intelligence Bur­eau (IB) Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid will join it as members.

The commission has been constituted under the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act, 2017 at the request of the defence ministry.

The commission has been giving 30 days to ascertain the facts and submit its report to the government.

"Moreover, post this incident, unnecessary rumor-mongering, virulent speculations and smear campaign has been launched against the armed forces," the official notification said.

Earlier, the government also formed a two-member team – comprising FIA director Athar Wahid and IB Omar Shahid Hamid – to probe the matter. The team is reportedly currently in Kenya where they will interview the Pakistani expats, who had hosted Arshad Sharif in Kenya.